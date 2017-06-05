2 NC children die in crash after stop sign knocked down at intersection, officials say

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A stop sign had been knocked down at the North Carolina intersection where a weekend crash killed two young children and injured two adults, officials said.

The crash happened Saturday at the intersection of Belford Church and Windblow roads in Montgomery County, Sgt. Michael Baker of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A 12-month old girl and a 3-year-old boy died after a Mack tractor trailer hit the car they were riding in, Baker said.

The crash happened when a 2012 Nissan sedan traveling east on Belford Church Road failed to stop at the intersection with Windblow Road, Baker said.

The Nissan pulled into the path of a 2015 Mack tractor trailer, and the vehicles collided.

“Investigators have determined a stop sign at the intersection, responsible for the eastbound lane of Belford Church Road, had been knocked down prior to the collision,” Baker said.

Imani Truesdale, 1, and Dakota Truesdale, 3, both of Winston-Salem, died at the scene.

Deanna Williams, 30, of Winston Salem, who was driving the Nissan, was seriously injured.

The front seat passenger, Dekorean Truesdale Sr., 39, of Greenville, was transported to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with serious injuries.

WFMY-TV reported that the N.C. State Highway Patrol said no one is at fault in the crash. The stop sign has been restored to the intersection, the TV station also reported

Officials are seeking information about a previous hit-and-run collision which led to the damaged stop sign.

Anyone with information can contact the State Highway Patrol’s Troop E Communications Center at 1 (800) 233-3151 or contact the Stanley County HP office at (704) 983-4134.