Police identify 7-year-old Durham boy fatally shot inside SUV

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police Department Chief C.J. Davis has identified the 7-year-old boy shot inside an SUV and killed Sunday as Kamari Munerlyn.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near the 3200 block of Guess Road at West Carver Street, police said in a news release.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy dies after shots fired into SUV in Durham, police say

“Officers responded to a shooting call and upon arrival, they discovered the child who was possibly shot while inside a vehicle,” said police, who initially reported the incident happened at the Tokyo Express restaurant.

Munerlyn was in a Honda Pilot SUV that was leaving a local pool when he was shot at about 5 p.m., according to police. Shots were fired into the SUV at Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street, police said. The boy died about 5:45 p.m., police said.

The driver of the SUV tried to get the child to a nearby hospital, but the SUV had a flat tire from the gunfire and the vehicle stopped near the Tokyo Express restaurant.

Police responded to that scene and the child was taken to a hospital, but he later died.

Munerlyn’s father was among the adults in the SUV, police said.

Davis said during a press conference Monday that a vehicle followed the Honda Pilot before pulling up next to it and shooting at it.

Police do not believe anyone from the Honda Pilot fired back at the suspect’s vehicle. Davis said that one adult male passenger in the SUV fled from the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Munerlyn was a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School, police said.

Durham Public Schools released the following statement on Monday:

We are deeply saddened to confirm that the student who lost his life in a senseless act of violence last night was one of our own, a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School.

Davis made a plea to the public to come forward with any information about the shooting that anyone might have. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.