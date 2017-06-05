8 train cars derail in Moore County early Monday

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight train cars derailed in southern Moore County near Pinebluff Monday morning, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Emergency crews were dispatched just before 5 a.m. in response to reports of numerous train cars that had derailed in the area between Addor Road and Pinebluff Lake Road.

Upon arrival, officials found that eight cars had derailed from the tracks but remained upright. The cars did not spill their cargo of fly ash, according to the Aberdeen Times.

The railroad tracks that the train had been on were torn from the ground and bent by the force of the cars that derailed, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Pinebluff Lake Road and Addor Road were temporarily blocked while emrgency crews tried to determine if there was a threat to the public due to the derailment. Officials declared that there was no public threat from the cars and their cargo.

The Aberdeen Times reported that a specialized crane from Richmond, Virginia, is on the way to the scene to get the train cars back on the tracks so that cleanup of the scene can begin.

Units with the Pinebluff Fire Department, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Moore County Public, and the Moore County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined at this point.