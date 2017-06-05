Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said.

The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm said the agency first got the call about the crash around 7:15 p.m. It happened on State Route 145 a little north of Elkhorn Avenue near Five Points.

A pregnant woman driving a white Honda Civic northbound crossed over into the southbound lane and hit another car.

Both drivers were killed on-scene. Trenholm said they were pinned by their steering wheels.

The Civic driver was somewhere between six and nine months pregnant, authorities believe, and her baby was delivered via cesarean section at the scene. Three other passengers, including a 10-year-old boy, were also taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

It’s not known at this time how fast either driver was going. Trenholm said investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

“We did find evidence here on-scene that leads us to believe possibly one of the drivers of the vehicles is impaired,” he said. “We won’t be able to determine definitively until an autopsy is performed.”

CHP is the prime investigator for the crash. Trenholm said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted on-scene.