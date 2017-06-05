Body of 19-year-old found in Chatham County lake

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a missing 19-year-old man was found in a Chatham County lake Monday after he was reported missing Sunday evening.

Sean O’Donnell was last seen with friends around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Sugar Lake. He was reported missing by a family member at 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Around 6 p.m., Chatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road to investigate O’Donnell’s disappearance and began a search.

Authorities returned to the lake Monday morning to continue their search.

Around noon, the North Chatham Fire Department Dive Team recovered a body from the water that was later identified as being O’Donnell.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Operations Center, EMS, and the North Chatham Fire Department assisted in the search.

Representatives of the S T Wooten Corporation helped responders by clearing a pathway to the water.