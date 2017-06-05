Body of 19-year-old found in Chatham County lake

By Published: Updated:
Sean O’Donnell (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a missing 19-year-old man was found in a Chatham County lake Monday after he was reported missing Sunday evening.

Sean O’Donnell was last seen with friends around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Sugar Lake. He was reported missing by a family member at 5:30 p.m., officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Around 6 p.m., Chatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Sugar Lake Road to investigate O’Donnell’s disappearance and began a search.

Authorities returned to the lake Monday morning to continue their search.

Around noon, the North Chatham Fire Department Dive Team recovered a body from the water that was later identified as being O’Donnell.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Operations Center, EMS, and the North Chatham Fire Department assisted in the search.

Representatives of the S T Wooten Corporation helped responders by clearing a pathway to the water.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s