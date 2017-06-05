Clayton checkpoint nabs nearly 100

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A DWI checkpoint set up on U.S. Highway on 70 Saturday night resulted in almost 100 charges and arrests.

The Clayton Police Department reported a combined 18 charges of illegal gun and drug possession and seven charges of driving under the influence, as well as 73 arrests and citations for other infractions.

Three felony firearms charges were included: including one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one charge of possession of a stolen firearm, and one charge of carrying a concealed gun.

The drug charges included:

Two counts of felony possession of cocaine

One count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

One count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana

One count of simple possession of marijuana

One count possession of marijuana paraphernalia

One count simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax)

A fugitive was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a driving license violation.

The highest blood alcohol concentration measurement of the night was .25, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Additionally, 30 people were charged with driving without an operator’s license, 10 were charged with driving with a revoked license, and a total of 25 were cited for various violations.

The checkpoint was held between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday night near the intersection of 70 and Hardee Lane, and was described by the town of Clayton as one of the department’s most productive checkpoints.

Clayton Police organized the checkpoint in cooperation with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Smithfield, Kenly and Wilson’s Mills Police Departments. Assistant district attorneys from the office of the D.A. in Johnston County were also on site.