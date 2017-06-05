Credit card skimmers found at Carrboro gas station for 3rd time since March

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four credit card skimmers have been found in gas pumps at a Carrboro gas station — the third time skimmers have been found in pumps at the same station, Carrboro police said.

Police said the skimmers were found inside the gas pumps at the Circle K located at 102 N.C. Highway 54. External inspection of the pumps would not have shown any indication of the skimmers’ presence and the skimmers couldn’t be detected wirelessly, according to police.

The skimmers were only found after a physical inspection by officers of all 12 pumps at the Circle K.

This is the third time skimmers have been located in the gas pumps at the station since March. Police are now recommending that anyone who fills up at the pumps go inside the store to pay. Police said they are working with the gas station and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to find a long-term solution to the problem.

Police are advising anyone who used a credit or debit card at a gas pump at the Circle K should monitor their bank account for suspicious activity. If any suspicious activity is found, customers are urged to file a police report in the jurisdiction where the financial transaction occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Daniels at (919) 918-7418 or Crime Stoppers (919) 942-7515.