Durham City Council to vote on future of Fayette Place property tonight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham City Council will be making a decision whether or not to purchase the vacant Fayette Place property tonight.

The Fayette Place lot has been vacant since 2007. All that’s currently there is grass and concrete, but later tonight the city council will be voting on purchasing the land through a grant for $4.2 million.

Fayette Place was a large public housing project developed by the Durham Housing Authority in 1967. The 20-acre lot of off Fayetteville Street has been considered by some neighbors as an eyesore.

Other neighbors disagree. Because of the history around Fayette Place, some neighbors prefer things just stay the way they are.

“Because as I look over there now, I don’t see anything and it’s peaceful. Put it that way,” said Hazel Holder.

Holder would rather the owners just tidy up the mess.

“It’s just empty but we would like to see something over there instead of an empty spot and keep it much cleaner than what it is,” she said.

The Durham City Council will now vote to provide the housing authority with more than $4 million to buy the land and develop it for affordable housing.

The money given to the Durham Housing Authority will allow them to re-purchase the land from Campus Apartments.

City council wil be voting on the $4.2 million grant tonight at their 7 p.m. meeting.