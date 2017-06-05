Durham woman, 50, is person of interest in stabbing, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County authorities are searching for a 50-year-old woman, who they say is a person of interest in a Monday morning stabbing.

The stabbing occurred in the area of the intersection of Bivins Road and Calais Drive in Durham, deputies said. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators are seeking Robin Crank Frazier, of Durham and the vehicle she was driving. They have released photos of both.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Det. S. Burmahl at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.