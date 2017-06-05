Man accused in Cameron Village break-ins also charged in jewelry theft during open house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man accused of a string of Cameron Village break-ins is once again in trouble.

24-year-old Issac Mau has been charged with felony larceny after police say he stole jewelry during a house showing in the Cameron Park neighborhood over the weekend.

The homeowner tells CBS North Carolina several items of jewelry were missing from a closet after the open house. When she reviewed the home’s surveillance video, she saw a man rummaging through the closet during the showing.

According to a search warrant, Mau returned to look at the home the next day. Again, surveillance video showed a man going through the homeowner’s personal items.

The homeowner recognized him and notified police. Mau was gone by the time police arrived, according to the search warrant.

Police say Mau now has several pending cases in Wake County for felony breaking and entering.

In January, a Raleigh Police SWAT team found Mau on the roof of a Cameron Village store after he was accused of breaking into two antique stores that week.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

Mau was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Court records show he was also charged with felony possession of a Schedule II substance at the time.

Mau was then arrested two months later for trying to break into a building on Capital Boulevard, according to court records.

Mau turned himself in on Monday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest in relation to the open house theft. He bonded out of jail not long after he was arrested.

Stacey Horowitz, a real estate agent with Fonville Morisey, is not connected with this case but says she does not prefer open houses because the risks associated with them.

“If there’s only one agent and multiple people coming in and out, it’s really hard to monitor everybody,” said Horowitz. “People have been known to come in and peruse the home for pharmaceuticals, jewelry, personal effects.”

Horowitz says if the homeowner does choose to host an open house, she recommends the homeowner remove all valuable items and require guests to register before the showing.