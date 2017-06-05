Mom devastated after Wilson County daughter killed with an ax

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A distraught mother is speaking out after deputies say her daughter was brutally killed Friday by her daughter’s husband.

Wilson County deputies say Michael Joyner killed his wife, Michelle Joyner and his father, Dennis Joyner this past Friday.

Police arrested Joyner over the weekend in California after he appeared to catch a flight from RDU.

Bonnie Coone, Michelle Joyner’s mother said it doesn’t feel real.

“I feel like I’m in a dream and I want to wake up. I’m waiting on her to call me. I picked up the phone last night. I was gonna call her, then I remembered,” Coone said.

Coone says she’s devastated, dumbfounded and her daughter’s death is her worst nightmare.

Deputies found Michelle Joyner, 36, and Dennis Joyner, 63, dead inside their Wilson home Friday evening.

Deputies say Michael Joyner killed his wife and father with an ax – and left the couple’s toddler child unharmed, but locked in a room.

Coone says her daughter recently relocated back to Wilson. She says her daughter was physically and verbally abused by Joyner.

“When she went back, she was a little fearful of him. Every time I asked how they were doing and stuff, she’d change the subject,” Coone said.

Coone also says her son-in-law Michael Joyner struggled with drug addiction.

“Last I heard, Dennis had all the guns removed from the house and had them all locked up,” Coone said.

Coone says their family is now relying on prayer and fond memories. She says her daughter was extremely smart, very creative and artistic.

“She was a best friend to anyone that she had. She had touched so many people’s lives,” Coone said.

The couple’s 2-year-old daughter is now with social services. Coone says she’s working to get her granddaughter back with family.

Meanwhile, Joyner is awaiting extradition from California.