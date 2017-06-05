Mom, upset someone drank her juice, set bed on fire near baby, deputies say

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As her baby slept in its crib three feet away, an Austin mother set a bed on fire early Friday morning, because, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said, she thought someone helped themselves to her juice.

Authorities took Andrea Garcia Flores, 22, into custody around 4:30 a.m. after responding to the home in the 13000 block of Dessau Road.

According to an affidavit for her arrest, Flores’ boyfriend told investigators that he attempted to ignore her and continue sleeping as she complained about the juice, but she turned on the ceiling fan and ripped the covers off the bed.

The boyfriend told authorities that Flores began threatening to set the bed on fire if he didn’t get up, so he “called her bluff” and told her to do it. She then grabbed a lighter off the dresser and lit the corner of the bed on fire, which continued for about a minute. Flores’ boyfriend said she patted out the flames and then they began fighting so loudly their nearby child and roommate both woke up.

Deputies noted there was an 8- to 10-inch long burn on the bed and the room still smelled when they arrived. Because of the proximity to the baby, they charged Flores with endangering a child.

Her bond was set at $25,000, but she does not appear to be in custody.