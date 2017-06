ORLANDO, Fla. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple people have died in a shooting Monday morning.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The sheriff’s office said the situation is contained.

Local media reports say the shooting occurred at a business but could not specify which business.

The Associated Press described the shooting as occurring in an “industrial area near Orlando.”