NC disabled veteran killed in pocketknife stabbing

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) — Chadbourn police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in town Sunday afternoon.

Acting Police Chief Brian Anderson said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Mills Street. Anderson said 36-year-old William Shawn Thompson was stabbed with a pocketknife and died at the scene.

Anderson said no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed but did say Larry Strickland is considered a person of interest.

Sandra Thompson, William’s mother, reached out to WECT Monday morning about the stabbing.

Thompson said she and William were on their way to Food Lion Sunday afternoon when they were stopped by man. Thompson claims the man said a derogatory remark to her and William got into a confrontation with him about it.

“My son died right here, I bent down and he said Mama, I love you and I am going to be OK. I told him to lay still. Then he gasped and stopped breathing,” Sandra Thompson told us.

Thompson said the man stabbed William in the heart, who staggered and fell on the ground in front of a church.

“I have to go pick out a coffin for my son, no mother should ever have to bury her son,” said Thomspon.

Thompson was a graduate of West Columbus High School and served in the US Coast Guard aboard the Diligence. He was injured in 2001 at the Twin Towers after Sept. 11, 2001 and was honorably discharged.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.