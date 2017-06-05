NC man being robbed gets in shootout with thieves, killing one, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A man shot and killed a suspect that tried to rob him on Monday afternoon, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Prospect Drive on a reported shooting.

Officers found Demarcus Delaneo Styles with a gunshot wound. Police say he died at the scene.

Police say Michael Lee Sturdivant was found at a nearby home with a gunshot wound. Sturdivant was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Investigators say Styles and another man approached Sturdivant with handguns and tried to rob him.

Police say Sturdivant was armed and there was a gunfire exchange between him and the suspects.

One of the would-be robbers ran away from the scene, according to investigators.

Winston-Salem Police say this is the 10th homicide in the city so far this year.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.