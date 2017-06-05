NC man spotted naked on courthouse steps, officials say

By Published:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Police arrested a man who was allegedly naked on the steps of the federal courthouse in downtown Wilmington Sunday night.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, an eyewitness flagged down an officer around 10:45 p.m. and said that they saw a nude man masturbating outside the courthouse on Water Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found James Calvin Pevia, 57, of Wilmington, naked and in some bushes nearby.

Pevia was charged with indecent exposure and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s