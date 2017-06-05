Passenger in car shot in jaw while leaving Walmart in Sanford, officials say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in his jaw while riding in a car Sunday afternoon in Sanford, deputies say.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after two men were driving away from the Walmart on N.C. 87 in Sanford, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

At least one shot was fired from another vehicle into the victim’s car.

The 28-year-old passenger was hit in his jaw by a bullet that came through the front windshield, deputies said.

The driver was not hurt.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with non-life threatening injuries.