Pump problems lead to Oxford and Henderson water conservation requests

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A water plant that serves towns in Granville and Vance counties is having pump problems affecting residents in Oxford and Henderson, officials said.

On Monday afternoon, both towns said the Kerr Lake Plant was down, with Henderson officials adding the pumps were the source of the problem.

“At this time it is not known how long it will be before it is back to full capacity,” Henderson City Manager Frank Frazier said in a news release.

In Oxford, officials said that mandatory emergency water conservation is in effect until further notice.

Henderson officials asked that residents “refrain from excessive use of water during this time.”

Frazier said that repairs are now being done on the pumps.

The Kerr Lake Regional Water System is a public water system serving portions of Vance, Granville, Warren and Franklin counties.

The water system has a surface water treatment plant with the John H. Kerr Reservoir serving as the water supply.