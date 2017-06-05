Showers and storms to start the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While most of the weekend stayed warm and dry across central North Carolina, showers and storms will be a big part of the forecast Monday and Tuesday. There’s also much cooler temperatures on the way for later in the week. The normal high this time of year is 84 and we will actually be below that until Saturday.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that will approach North Carolina Monday and then move through Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Monday. Central North Carolina is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Storms in the afternoon and evening may be strong to severe producing damaging wind gusts. Behind the front, clouds will linger on Tuesday along with a chance of a shower, mainly in areas south of the Triangle.

An upper level low to our north will bring down cooler air on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There will be varying amounts of clouds but for now any shower chance looks minimal.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. The high will be 83. Winds will be southwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Tuesday will have cloudy to partially sunny skies with a good chance of scattered showers. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and cooler with a small chance of a lingering shower. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 77, after a morning low of 59.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 58.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 86, after a morning low of 64.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 66.

