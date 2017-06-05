Tornado caught on video in eastern NC

Image from WNCT viewer Tammie Williams.

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCN) — A funnel cloud in eastern North Carolina was caught on camera on Monday evening.

A tornado was reported around 7:25 p.m. about four miles south-southeast of Bethel in Pitt County.

There were reports of some damage to homes, but no injuries from the tornado.

The tornado was reported on the ground near Highway 30 and Staton Mill Road, according to the National Weather Service.

A WNCT viewer, Tammie Williams, captured video of a tornado when it was near Bethel.

The formation appears to be a tornado based on the video, said CBS North Carolina Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

“But it does look like it has trouble maintaining its circulation,” Hohenstein said. “The fact that we don’t see any debris or dust near the base has me wondering if this actually hit the ground.”

Any damage on the ground and surveys from the National Weather Service will determine for sure if it was a tornado or not.

