‘You took my world,’ dad says after Durham son fatally shot in SUV

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s hard to imagine the kind of pain that Theo Munerlyn is experiencing.

His seven-year-old son, Kamari, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday just as a group was leaving a local pool.

“He was a bright little boy. Just his birthday is coming up in November. He was about to be eight-years-old. He was already looking forward it,” Munerlyn said.

All of that came to an abrupt end Sunday evening. Police said the Eastway Elementary School first grader was in an SUV with his mother and eight other people – four of them children.

They were coming from a local pool when someone in another vehicle then opened fire at them, according to police.

The driver of the SUV went to a nearby Tokyo Express on Guess Road. Police told CBS North Carolina a flat tire from the shooting stopped them from getting to the hospital.

Munerlyn saw his son earlier that day.

“That was the last time I seen him. The last time I talked to him, said bye. I didn’t even get a chance to say ‘I love you’,” Munerlyn said.

“I just hope that the person who did this goes to jail and never sees the light of day again,” said Crystal Hester, Munerlyn’s girlfriend.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis held a press conference on the shooting. She called in tragic and senseless. She also said it wasn’t random.

Davis said a man in the SUV fled. Two others went to the hospital.

“We know that people in the community have information on this incident. I am personally asking them to anyone with information to come forward,” Chief Davis said.

“You took my world from me. The only son I have. Innocent little 7-year-old boy,” Munerlyn said.