2 NC men charged after moped rider found beaten in roadside ditch

STONEVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men they say hit a man on a moped and left him in a ditch.

Deputies say their investigation began just after noon on May 30, when a postal worker reported finding a man on a ditch on the side of the roadway in the 400 block of Whetstone Creek Road in Stoneville. Emergency crews took the man, 39-year-old Rizwan Javaid to the hospital with serious injuries.

Upon investigation, they say Javaid had been riding a moped sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when he was struck by a car driven by Michael Martin Murray. Deputies say Murray, 25, and Christopher Largen, 29, returned to the scene several times and assaulted Javaid as he lay on the side of the road. Deputies say they also took his moped and left him in the ditch until the mail carrier found him that afternoon.

Murray was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond but has since bonded out. Largen was charged with being an accessory after the fact and common law obstruction of justice. He’s in the Rockingham County Jail under a $7,000 secured bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

