Drier than Monday but storm chances linger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The work week started with incredibly high humidity and plenty of storms in central North Carolina, some of which dropped heavy rain and even produced severe weather. A tornado warning was issued early Monday evening for Nash and Edgecombe Counties, but no damage was reported.

Another cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening and with it, there will be a small chance of a shower or storm. Most of the wet weather will impact areas to our south across South Carolina, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible in central North Carolina Tuesday afternoon and evening. Much cooler temperatures are on the way Wednesday through Friday behind this cold front, along with lower humidity. The normal high this time of year is 84 and we will actually be below that until Saturday.

A lingering shower will be possible on Wednesday, but the pattern looks much drier from Thursday through the start of next week. Heat and humidity will return by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday near 90.

Tuesday will have partly sunny skies with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm. The high will be 83. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a small chance of a lingering shower. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 77, after a morning low of 59. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 58.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86, after a morning low of 63.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 66.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot again. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 68.

