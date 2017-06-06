Durham City Council says no to rezoning request that would bring Publix to city

Related Coverage Durham planning commission votes against zoning for city’s first Publix

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham City Council rejected a rezoning request that would have brought a mixed-use shopping center to Guess Road.

The vote, which occurred around 12:45 a.m. after hours of discussion, was 6-1 against the request.

The North River Village shopping center would have been anchored by Durham’s first Publix supermarket.

Many of the seven members of the city council said they’re in favor of bringing a Publix to Durham — just not in that location.

Earlier in the council meeting, members discussed and then approved the purchase a vacant parcel of land known as Fayette Place. The land will be bought through a grant for $4.2 million.

Fayette Place was a large public housing project developed by the Durham Housing Authority in 1967. The 20-acre lot of off Fayetteville Street has been considered by some neighbors as an eyesore.

The Durham City Council voted to provide the housing authority with more than $4 million to buy the land and develop it for affordable housing.

The money given to the Durham Housing Authority will allow them to re-purchase the land from Campus Apartments.