Fayetteville police vehicle sustains ‘significant damage’ in collision

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville police vehicle was damaged when it was hit by pickup truck that ran a redlight at the intersetciton of Robeson and Franklin streets Tuesday morning.

The officer was driving an unmarked 2007 Chevrolet Impala when around 9 a.m. when the collision occurred.

Police said the officer was on Franklin Street when she was given the green light at the intersection and continued heading towards Winslow Street.

As the officer entered the intersection, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on Robeson Street ran a red light and collided with the police vehicle, police said.

The officer and 24-year-old pickup driver declined medical attention.

Fayetteville police said its vehicle sustained “significant damage” in the collision.

