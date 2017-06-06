Fayetteville police vehicle sustains ‘significant damage’ in collision

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville police vehicle was damaged when it was hit by pickup truck that ran a redlight at the intersetciton of Robeson and Franklin streets Tuesday morning.

The officer was driving an unmarked 2007 Chevrolet Impala when around 9 a.m. when the collision occurred.

Police said the officer was on Franklin Street when she was given the green light at the intersection and continued heading towards Winslow Street.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

As the officer entered the intersection, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on Robeson Street ran a red light and collided with the police vehicle, police said.

The officer and 24-year-old pickup driver declined medical attention.

Fayetteville police said its vehicle sustained “significant damage” in the collision.

CBS north Carolina will update this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s