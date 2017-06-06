Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic opens for armed forces

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Womack Army Medical Center and the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of their new joint venture, the Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic, at the new clinic Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The clinic opened for patients on May 16. It was established to provide Fayetteville’s community of VA and Department of Defense enrollees with greater access to services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language pathology.

The 10,000-square-foot clinic will offer “evidence-based rehabilitative care and services,” and has been described as a collaborative effort from the agencies to improve access and quality of care for patients.

“This clinic is an excellent example of how patients can benefit when we as the VA and DoD consolidate our efforts in support of service members, former service members and their families,” WAMC commander Col. Lance Raney said in a press release.

The Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic is located at 4101 Raeford Road, Suite 100-B.