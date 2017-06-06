Feds and police seek help recovering rifles stolen from Clayton gun shop

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal officials and Clayton police are asking for help recovering five rifles that were stolen from a Clayton gunshop.

Five 5.56/.223 caliber rifles were stolen on November 23 around 4:30 a.m. at Trigger Happy Guns at 227 E. Main St., officials said.

RELATED: Clayton man charged with stealing AR-15s from Clayton gun shop

A man was arrested in Raleigh about a month later and charged in the incident, however, officials are trying to now recover the AR-15 rifles.

Two of the rifles were manufactured by Palmetto State, two by Anderson and one by Rock River Arms, officials said.

Officials said the suspect threw a brick through a window of the store to access the rifles.

Cedrick Jermaine Williams, of Randolph Drive in Clayton was arrested after an investigation by Clayton police and the ATF.

Investigators used surveillance footage of the theft to identify Williams as the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these firearms and/or persons who unknowingly purchased one or more of these firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or via email ATFTips@atf.gov or through a website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips

Anyone with information can also contact Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.