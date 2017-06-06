Flesh found at SC CVS in shipping container from NC

A picture of the flesh that was found at the CVS on Thursday. Photo submitted by WSPA viewer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN/WSPA) – Police are investigating a piece of muscle tissue that was found inside a shipping container at the CVS on Main Street in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner said the material appears to be skeletal muscle of some kind, and that it is not a tongue.

The discovery was made Thursday around 7:30 p.m., according to Fox Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the DNA lab tested the tissue and it was not human.

Police say the container originated in North Carolina and traveled to Georgia before arriving in Greenville.

The container also held other products but none of the products were meat or dairy related.

A WSPA viewer provided a photo of the muscle tissue.

— WSPA contributed to this report

