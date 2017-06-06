Fort Bragg soldiers could get up to $90,000 re-enlistment bonuses

US paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg in North Carolina, jump of the US C-17 Globemaster aircraft during a NATO military demonstration in Zaragoza, Spain, Wednesday Nov. 4, 2015. NATO is putting on its most fearsome display of military might in over a decade with soldiers, ships and planes meant to hone and test its abilities as well as send an unequivocal sign to Russia and other real or potential foes. For three weeks which started Oct. 21, more than 36,000 personnel from all 28 NATO allies and eight partner nations, 160 aircraft and 60 ships will be taking part in exercises across a wide swath of southern Europe from Portugal to Italy. (AP Photo/Abraham Caro Marin)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – Military officials tell The Associated Press that the Army will triple the amount of bonuses it’s paying this year to more than $380 million, including new incentives to woo reluctant soldiers to re-enlist.

The officials said some soldiers could get $90,000 up front by committing to another four or more years. That comes as the Army seeks to reverse some of the downsizing that occurred under the Obama administration after years of growth spurred by the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

In just the last two weeks, the Army has paid out more than $26 million in bonuses.

The enlistment campaign was driven by Congress’ decision late last year to beef up the Army, echoing the spirit of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises to significantly increase military staffing and firepower.

