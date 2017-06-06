Have a CBS North Carolina speaker at your event

Do you want to have a CBS North Carolina (WNCN) anchor or reporter speak at your event?

Please complete and electronically submit your speaker request by filling out the form below.

  • Requests must be made at least four weeks in advance of event. We cannot commit to events more than six months in advance.
  • Approval depends upon talent availability.
  • CBS North Carolina (WNCN) management must approve copy and/or artwork referring to the station and talent (this includes invitations, programs, books, ads, etc.).
  • We will make every effort to grant your speaker request, but we cannot guarantee that we will have someone available for ANY event.

All fields MUST be completed for the form to be delivered. If a field is left blank, your request will not be received by CBS North Carolina (WNCN). If a field does not apply to your organization or event, enter “N/A.” If you are having issues, you can email us at kbyrum@wncn.com

