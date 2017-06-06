Nash County Sheriff’s Office floods in thunderstorm



NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office posted a short video on its Facebook page of heavy flooding inside its Nashville building Monday evening, with a stream of brown water from a thunderstorm flowing down a staircase.

According to the office, the rainwater was redirected into the building through a side door from nearby construction work being done on the courthouse, where a tarp was placed over fresh cement for protection. No one was harmed in the flood.

The sheriff’s office shared a safety message alongside the video. “Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard,” the office said in the corresponding Facebook post.

