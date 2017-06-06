NC man caught with ‘Fruity Pebbles Marijuana’ bar, Halifax County deputies say

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is warning kids and parents after a man was arrested with a “Fruity Pebbles Marijuana” bar following a traffic stop.

Agents with the county’s drug task force, along with deputies, were conduction interdiction on Interstate 95 when a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office captain conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:35 a.m. Monday near exit 173 near Weldon, according to Sheriff Wes Tripp.

The driver, who has been identified as Derrick Jermaine Priest, 31, of Saint Pauls, was pulled over for a traffic violation and then had his vehicle searched.

During the search of Priest’s vehicle, authorities found marijuana, a mason jar with marijuana residue, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder, Tripp said. Authorities then searched the driver’s luggage and found the Fruity Pebbles marijuana bar.

The bar was wrapped in wax paper and then wrapped in plastic sealed with a piece of tape. Another small piece of the bar was found in the center console inside the car, according to Tripp.

Priest told deputies that you’re only supposed to consumer a little bit at a time during the day and that you shouldn’t eat it all at once because it’s extremely potent. The bar is made with cannabutter, which is the THC that’s extracted from marijuana that has been infused with butter.

Priest was cited for possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His first court appearance is set for July 26.