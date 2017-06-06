NC tobacco grower headed to prison for lying to feds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina tobacco farmer has been sentenced to six months in federal prison after being convicted of making material false statements to law enforcement, officials said.

Kay Weeks Fisher, 67, of Whitakers, helped another farmer conceal the sales of hidden tobacco, and she also encouraged the farmer to lie to federal agents, according to federal prosecutors.

The other farmer eventually confessed.

The crime Fisher pleaded guilty to is a felony. She will also face a $25,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the IRS and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.