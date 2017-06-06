NC tobacco grower headed to prison for lying to feds

By Published:
(CBS North Carolina file photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina tobacco farmer has been sentenced to six months in federal prison after being convicted of making material false statements to law enforcement, officials said.

Kay Weeks Fisher, 67, of Whitakers, helped another farmer conceal the sales of hidden tobacco, and she also encouraged the farmer to lie to federal agents, according to federal prosecutors.

The other farmer eventually confessed.

The crime Fisher pleaded guilty to is a felony. She will also face a $25,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the IRS and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s