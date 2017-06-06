Police have ‘promising’ leads in Durham 7-year-old’s shooting death

Kamari Munerlyn (Source: GoFundMe)


DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are still following “promising leads” in the murder of 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn.

He was in the back seat of an SUV that his mother and eight others were in, when he was shot Sunday.

Felicia Parker, the child’s mother, says she knows who shot and killed her son.

During a brief conversation with CBS North Carolina, just two days after the shooting, Parker said, “There’s a lot going on right now.”

The grieving family has gotten support from the community while planning the boy’s funeral.

