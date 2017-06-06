Police seek 2 in Southern Pines robbery that sent man to hospital by helicopter

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for two Carthage men in connection with a Southern Pines robbery that required the victim to be airlifted to the hospital.

Officers found the victim Just after noon Saturday at the intersection of Northwest Broad Street and East Vermont Avenue, police said. He told them he’d been robbed of cash and prescription medication by a person he knew, police said.

“During the robbery, (one of the suspects’) vehicle drove off with the victim hanging out the window,” police wrote. “When the victim fell out of the car while moving, he was dragged by the vehicle.”

The robber didn’t use any weapons, police said the victim told them.

After being taken by helicopter to a hospital, the victim is listed in stable condition, police said.

Stephen Edward Bender, 23, of New Hope Circle in Carthage is charged with common law robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, while Kristopher Dean Onorati, 32, of Joel Road in Carthage is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Police believe Onorati was driving the vehicle, they said.

Southern Pines police are asking anyone who knows where either of the men is to call them at (910) 692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110.