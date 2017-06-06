Raleigh apartments enact curfew for children and guests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Management for a Raleigh apartment complex is meeting with residents Tuesday night to try to ease concerns about a recently implemented curfew.

A 10 p.m. curfew is currently in place for those who live at the Milbank Court Apartments off Raleigh Boulevard.

Also as part of the curfew, all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times, any guest visiting should not be outside without being accompanied by the head of the household and any resident that has any unauthorized guest that is not on their lease will receive a lease violation.

“It puts you in a place where you ask, ‘Am I prisoner in my own home? Am I prisoner in my own community?’ said Diana Powell, who is with the organization Justice Served NC and is working on behalf of those who live at the complex. “We don’t want anyone to feel that way. We want everyone to have a sense of freedom.”

The curfew was put in place to try to reverse increased crime in the area.

In a one-mile radius around the apartment complex, Raleigh police say there have been over 1,500 calls for service the past year.

Powell says parts of the curfew policy are good because they curb some of the drug and gang activity in the area, but the policy is also punishing those who live there and are following the law.

“I think there’s a breakdown of communication and understanding of what management’s vision and what is the sole purpose of the curfew,” said Powell.

Raleigh police have confirmed they’ve increased patrols in the area, but can’t do much to impose the curfew.

“The RPD cannot legally enforce curfews on private property; however, we do engage in collaborative problem-solving efforts to enhance the quality of life for neighborhood residents,” said Raleigh Police Department Spokesperson Laura Hourigan. “Through our robust community policing endeavors, we routinely partner with apartment complexes, businesses and communities throughout the city to address criminal activity as well as other quality of life issues.”

Management for the apartment complex declined to answer questions about the curfew policy.