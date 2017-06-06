Raleigh City Council puts $206.7M transportation bond on the ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Better roads or some higher taxes?

It’s a question that will soon be before Raleigh residents.

They will decide later this year on a transportation bond worth $206.7 million.

It also would include a 1.29-cent property tax increase.

“We all need the roads,” said Caleb West, Raleigh resident. “We need them to be in good shape. I’m willing to pay a little bit more to have good roads.”

Raleigh Resident Nancy Acuna disagreed.

“I’d rather they use the money they already have to fix the roads,” she said. “I don’t want to pay more taxes.”

Raleigh City Council members unanimously approved plans to put the transportation bond on the ballot this year.

Included in the plan, Blue Ridge Road would be widened from Duraleigh Road to Crabtree Valley Mall. In downtown Raleigh, Person and Blount Streets would go from one-way to two-way. Also, Six Forks Road would be improved between Rowan Street and Lynn Road.

“Raleigh has been cited periodically as one of the fastest growing communities in the country and, so, making the infrastructure investment to keep up with that growth is really necessary,” said Eric Lamb, Raleigh Transportation Planning Manager.

For a $200,000 home, the property tax increase would mean about $26 extra dollars a year.

The public will get a chance to learn more about the proposal at a hearing in August. Raleigh residents would vote in October, unless the General Assembly decides to move municipal elections to September.