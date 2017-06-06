Raleigh City Council to discuss $209M transportation bond

Lauren Haviland By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A plan to improve your morning commute goes up for discussion today when the Raleigh City Council meets.

The council will be discussing a $209.7 million transportation bond that residents could end up having to pay for.

Raleigh City Council members have met several times to discuss the projects that will be included in the bond.

Widening Blue Ridge Road from Duraleigh Road to the Crabtree Valley Mall area is already part of the plan.

The city council is expected to approve the final list of projects that will appear on the ballot later this year.

Other projects included in the bond are making improvements to Six Forks Road near North Hills and widening a section of Poole Road in southeast Raleigh.

The last time city council members met they also discussed using funds to convert Person and Blount streets downtown from one-way to two-way roads.

If the bond is to pass the way it is now, the average homeowner’s tax bill will increase by about $20.

Back in 2013, Raleigh voters approved a $75 million bond to fund transportation and just last year Wake County voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase to fund transit.

After the final list of projects is approved today, a public hearing will be held in August and then voters will weigh in during an October election.

