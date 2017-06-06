Reward offered after NC teen shot and killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A reward is being offered in the case of a teen who was fatally shot in Greensboro early Sunday morning.

Kate-Lynn Simmons, 18, was at the Northwinds Apartments on Lees Chapel Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when a shooting happened, police said.

Greensboro police arrived after a shots fired call was reported.

Officers found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound and she was rushed to Cone Hospital, but later died.

A vigil was held for Simmons Monday night at Hampton Park where about 100 friends and family remembered the young woman, WFMY reported.

The group prayed, shared stories about Simmons and lit candles, according to the TV station.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her at all,” one friend at the vigil told CBS affiliate WFMY.

According to WFMY, a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or TEXT keyword BADBOYZ to 274637 if you have any information.