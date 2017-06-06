‘Well-known’ retailer considering Fayetteville for distribution center



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A “well-known retailer” is considering Fayetteville as the location for a large distribution center that could employ more than 400 full-time workers, the ayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation said.

The $100 million project would have at least 1-million square feet of space.

Along with the full-time positions, the center would employee permanent part-time workers and hundreds of seasonal workers.

“In our hearts, we know that Cumberland County, and the surrounding region, has the workforce this company needs. We need to demonstrate this if we are going to be a finalist for this great project”, said FCEDC President Robert Van Geons. “We are asking that everyone who MIGHT be interested complete the survey.”

To support FCEDC’s recruitment efforts, FCEDC is seeking regional participation in a Workforce Interest Survey, which residents can now complete on the internet using a computer, cell phone or other mobile device. Go to www.fayettevilleworks.com to join the survey.

Five participants who complete the survey will be randomly chosen to receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. All surveys must be completed before 5 p.m. June 21.