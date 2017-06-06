Woman gets life for role in kidnapping of Wake County assistant DA’s dad

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the kidnapping of the father of a North Carolina assistant district attorney.

Local media outlets report 30-year-old Shamieka Goodall was sentenced on Tuesday.

Goodall, who was also known as Donna Diva, was found guilty in January of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping for her role in the scheme to abduct Frank Janssen, father of former Wake County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Janssen.

Kelvin Melton, the mastermind of the scheme who is serving a life sentence, was accused of commanding gang members to abduct the prosecutor, but his underlings botched the plan and took her father instead.

Authorities said Frank Janssen’s captors were finalizing plans to kill him and dispose of his body when a SWAT team stormed an Atlanta apartment and rescued him.

The kidnapping team, which included a member that had been recruited by Goodall, gathered at her home and Goodall then provided the team with money to use during the kidnapping, authorities said.

After traveling from Covington, Georgia to Wake Forest, the kidnappers arrived at Frank Janssen’s home just before noon on April 5, 2014.

The kidnapping team used the ruse of delivering lost mail to get Janssen to open his front door.

Janssen was then pistol whipped, Tazed, and taken from his home, according to federal officials.

During a trip back to Georgia with Janssen, Goodall and others were asked to find a place to hide Janssen, officials said.

The kidnappers were then told to take Janssen to an apartment in Southeast Atlanta where Janssen was bound to a chair and held in a small closet for four day, according to authorities.

Just hours before Janssen was rescued, Melton told the kidnappers to kill Janssen and find a spot to bury him, officials said.