Woman pleads guilty in NC ‘house of horrors’ case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to skeletal remains of two men found buried in North Carolina nearly three years ago.

Local media report 30-year-old Krystal Nicole Matlock of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Matlock was sentenced to between about three years and five years in prison.

The skeletal remains of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch were found buried in the backyard of a house in Clemmons in 2014.

Both men had been missing for five years.

Pazuzu Algarad and his girlfriend, Amber Nicole Burch were charged in the deaths. Algarad killed himself in prison in 2015. Burch was sentenced to about 30 years to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Matlock helped bury Wetzler’s body.

