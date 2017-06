HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — Police say one person is dead after a triple stabbing at a gas station in High Point on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the stabbing at the Bizzy Bee Gas and Grocery on Prospect Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said one of the three people stabbed died. The condition of the other two people is not known at this time.

A suspect has been taken into custody for questioning, according to police.

Investigators haven’t said what led up to the stabbing.