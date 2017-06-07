4-vehicle crash in Fayetteville leaves 2 in critical condition

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a serious crash involving four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left two people in critical condition.

Police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Summerchase Drive around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. Two people involved in the four-vehicle crash were pinned in and had to be extracted by Fayetteville firefighters, police said.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. Two other drivers were taken to the hospital and are listed in good condition.

Outbound Ramsey Street is still closed at the Interstate 295 intersection as of 2:30 p.m. Motorists in the area are being diverted onto I-295. Police said outbound Ramsey Street will be closed for an extended period of time and there’s no estimated time for the road to be reopened.

Any parents who need to pick up their children from Long Hill Elementary School are being encouraged to take McArthur Road to Johnson Farm then to Elliott Farm Road and from there to Elliott Bridge Road and then to Ramsey Street.

The names of all those involved in the wreck are being withheld until family notification.

Police are investigating and haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).