Amtrak rider in Cary accused of assaulting officers, trying to fight passengers

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amtrak rider is facing several charges in Wake County after authorities say he challenged “multiple passengers” on his train to fight, then scuffled with an Amtrak employee and officers.

Thomas L. Lewis, 56, of Ramah, New Mexico, was arrested Tuesday at the Cary train station, according to court documents.

Lewis is charged with being intoxicated and disruptive for what authorities described as his attempts to get other passengers on the train to fight him, according to a magistrate’s order.

Lewis is also accused of kicking an Amtrak employee in the shins, documents show. The magistrate’s order says the Amtrak employee was trying to “control an intoxicated and unruly passenger,” but doesn’t specifically say who that passenger was. Lewis is charged with assault on a public transit operator.

Lewis is accused of kicking a Cary police officer in the knee as he was being escorted through the jail’s sally port and into its receiving center. He is charged with assault on a government official or employee.

And Lewis is accused of pushing down a Wake County detention officer as he was being escorted from the receiving area bench to a holding cell, according to a separate order from a magistrate. He is facing a second charge of assault on a government official or employee connected to that allegation.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond on the first three charges and a $5,000 secured bond on the last charge, documents show.