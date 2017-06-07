Briefly cooler before the heat returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rare June cold front has moved through central North Carolina, but it will stay close to our coast keeping clouds and small rain chances in the forecast. The good news is the humidity we had to start the week has gone away now that the front has moved through. Temperatures will also continue to drop this week, but will heat back up as we head into the weekend.

While most of Tuesday was dry, there is still a chance of an isolated shower Tuesday evening, mainly south of the Triangle. The high during the day Tuesday was right about normal for this time of year. The high in the Triangle was 83 while Fayetteville made it up to 87. Much cooler temperatures are on the way Wednesday through Friday behind our cold front, along with lower humidity. The normal high this time of year is 85 and we will actually be below that until Saturday.

A lingering shower will be possible on Wednesday, but the pattern looks much drier from Thursday through the start of next week. Heat and humidity will return by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday near 90.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a small chance of a lingering shower. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 63. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 75, after a morning low of 57. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 58.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86, after a morning low of 63. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 68.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot again. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 69.

