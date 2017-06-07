Fayetteville names police chief candidates



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville is one step closer to hiring a permanent police chief.

Over the last several months, the city has conducted a nationwide search.

Nearly 30 people have applied for the position. The top three finalists were announced Wednesday. The finalists are:

Interim Chief Anthony Kelly He’s a Fayetteville native and has been with the department since 2005. Kelly became Interim Chief when Harold Medlock retired last year.

He’s a Fayetteville native and has been with the department since 2005. Kelly became Interim Chief when Harold Medlock retired last year. Deputy Chief Gina Hawkins of the Clayton County (Georgia) Police Department Hawkins oversees field operations and support services and has more than 28 years of experience.

Hawkins oversees field operations and support services and has more than 28 years of experience. Deputy Chief James Hinson of the Greensboro Police DepartmentHe’s the patrol bureau commander for the Greensboro police department and oversees a $31 million dollar budget.

Fayetteville’s City Manager, Doug Hewett said, “I feel comfortable with all three of the candidates. None of them are my favorite. All went through the same assessment center and scored very well in all of the elements.”

The Police Chief position pays $125,000 to $150,000 per year, depending on qualifications.

The new chief will supervise 440 sworn officers and 180 employees.

Fayetteville’s city manager hopes to make his decision on who gets the job by the end of the month.

On Thursday, all three candidates will speak at a community forum.

That forum begins as 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The City manager says he’s eager to see how the candidates interact with the public.