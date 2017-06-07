Goldsboro teens gather to honor friends killed in shootings

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — About 100 members of the Goldsboro community gathered downtown Wednesday evening to honor several young people who were killed by gun violence this year.

Circled together downtown, city officials, police officers and friends and family honored the lives through a vigil.

“They stole that from us by killing him,” said Angel Howard. “So we won’t get those things that other people get to enjoy — the graduations and birthday’s and Christmas, and Thanksgivings — we won’ get those anymore,” she added.

Howard brought her family to the vigil to remember her son 18-year-old Donald Girtley, who was killed a week ago in a shooting.

Howard says now her family is left to raise Girtley’s infant son alone.

It is something members of the community say happens far too often.

“To see friends that I went to school with, a week later they’re dead. It makes me eager to do things like this,’ said Ja’ Shawn Faire.

Faire is one of the creators of the group Impact Teens Goldsboro which organized the vigil.

Faire led the community in prayer and honored the lives of his friends who have been killed this year.

He says the violence and murders of innocent teenagers in Goldsboro needs to end.

“We want to bring the community together and pray. Because prayer changes things. If we just unite as one, we can make a whole lot of changes,” Faire added.

And victim’s families, like Howard, say the support from these teenagers is helping her through a hard time.

“I’m proud to see these kids taking a stand,” she said.

Howard and other victim’s families are raising money for funerals for their children through GoFundMe page.

