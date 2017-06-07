Johnston County schools to offer free meals over summer to kids, teens

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools School Nutrition Services will be offering free meals during the summer months to children and teens 18 and younger through USDA Food and Nutrition Services.

Schools in Johnston County serving free summer meals include Cooper Elementary, Four Oaks Elementary, and Selma Elementary. All three locations will open Monday-Thursday beginning June 12 through August 10, with breakfast being served at 8 a.m. and lunch being served at 11:30 a.m.

Parents/students can find the location closest to them by going to https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks or by texting ‘Food’ to 877-877.