Lumberton police ID 3rd woman found dead in same neighborhood

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the badly decomposed body of a woman found behind a home on June 3, Lumberton Police Department Capt. Terry Parker.

Police identified the woman as Megan Ann Oxendine, 28, who had a last known address of the 700 block of Dwight Road in Lumberton. Her body was found at 608 East 8th St.

Oxendine is the third woman found dead in a three-block area of Lumberton.

Two badly decomposed bodies were found across the street from each other on April 18. One was found inside a home and the other was found in a trash can. One body, identified as Christina Bennett, 32, was found at 505 Peachtree St. The other woman, identified as Rhonda Jones, 36, was found in a trash can at 702 East Fifth St., police said.

Those addresses are about 500 feet apart and three blocks from where Oxendine’s body was found.

Investigators have not released how any of the women died, nor have they named any suspects in the deaths. Police have said that all three deaths are being considered suspicious and they’re unsure if the deaths are connected.

“We aren’t sure if they are related, but we are considering it,” Parker said.

Police have not said when they think the women died. Police discovered the bodies of Bennett and Jones after neighbors reported a strong stench in the area.

Oxendine was at least alive in mid-April when she spoke with CBS North Carolina about the death of her friend Rhonda Jones.

“I mean, I don’t comprehend with stuff like this too good,” said Megan Oxendine, a friend of Rhonda Jones. “I don’t understand how somebody could do somebody’s child, mother, niece, like that.”

Oxendine said Jones, a mother of five, was a sweet and a good person

“I never see her act out or nothing,” she said. “She was just quiet she didn’t really mess with too many people.”

Police said they have no further details on any of the cases at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation should contact Detective J. White or Detective D. Evans at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.